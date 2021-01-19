The U.S. has imposed visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials allegedly involved in undermining the country’s general elections held in October.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced the restrictions in a statement on Tuesday, said, “Today, the U.S. is announcing visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials responsible for or complicit in undermining Tanzania’s October 28, 2020, general elections.

“The actions of these officials subverted the electoral process, continuing the downward trajectory of the country’s democracy.”

Pompeo said opposition candidates were routinely disqualified, harassed and arrested, and significant and widespread voting irregularities, internet disruptions and violence by security forces made the election neither free nor fair.

“Civil society leaders remain under threat in the post-election period, and opposition leaders have fled the country out of fear for their safety,” he added.

Pompeo continued to say that Washington is calling on the Tanzanian government to change course and hold responsible those responsible for the flawed election, violence and intimidation.

The election saw incumbent President John Magufuli claim a victory and ruling party candidates winning seats in most regions of the country. (Sputnik/NAN)