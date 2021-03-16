From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The United States Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs, Mr. Aruna Amirthanayagam has joined the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Stephen Okodudu and the Rivers State chapter of U.S Government Exchange Alumni Association to commemorate the 2021 Women’s History Month in Port Harcourt.

In his opening remarks, Counselor Amirthanayagam noted that economic empowerment of women was crucial to the development of every country.

According to him, without women’s inclusive participation in society, any gains in economic growth and development, as well as advances in science and technology, would be unsustainable.

He disclosed: “The United States government launched a variety of programmes, including the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, TechWomen Programme, African Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme (AWEP) and the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs. Economically, women make their families, communities and countries stronger.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria recognizes the importance of women’s inclusion for national security and economic growth, which is why the White House launched the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, which supports women through various capacity building programmes, mentorship seminars, and entrepreneurship programmes”.

Speaking, acting Vice Chancellor Okodudu said the university management s consistently looking at ways to promote women’s equal participation within the campus community.

He urged all in the university community to commit to the goal of advancing women in the public sphere.

As part of activities marking the Women’s History Month, the Rivers State Chapter of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association (USGEAA) recognized women who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment in Rivers State.

Delivering keynote remarks, Professor Andrew Efemini of the Department of Philosophy, said that events such as Women’s History Month were important in moving gender equality forward and building networks of women who support women.

He emphasized the importance of education in ensuring women are able to reach their full potential in the public sphere.

Daily Sun gathered that March is Women’s History Month and it highlights the contributions of women to events in history, science, contemporary society and humanity.