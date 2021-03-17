From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria in partnership with the University of Uyo has officially opened what it calls Window on America, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Window on America event which was held at the Main Library of the University of Uyo, on Wednesday, according to the organisers, is billed to provide information about the United States including its government, history, culture, and educational system through the books and electronic resources provided by the U.S. government.

In his keynote remarks on the occasion, U.S. consulate public affairs officer, Stephen Ibelli, explained that the primary objective for establishing the Window on America is to promote mutual understanding between the United States and the people of Nigeria.

Ibelli noted that the Uyo Window on America would function as a hub for activities, opening its doors to young Nigerians looking to develop their ideas, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programmes and workshops designed especially for them.

“Young people are the strength of this nation. They will find a wealth of opportunities that could only be found at this space. We invite them to take advantage of this free service at this Window on America in Uyo as their place for engagement, education and empowerment,” Ibelli said.

Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, lauded the U.S. government for the partnership that culminated in the opening of the centre in the university. He expressed optimism that youth in the Uyo metropolis would benefit immensely from all of the amazing free resources available at the Uyo Window on America.

A follow-up press release by Temitayo Famutimi,

Information Specialist of U. S

Consulate, explained thatin order to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities, the U.S. Mission would be adding 11 new Windows on America to the family of American Spaces in Nigeria.

“They will be sited in major cities across the country, including Abeokuta, Awka, Benin City, Enugu, Osogbo, Zaria, Minna, Dutse, Markudi, Gombe and Lafia.

“A Window on America is a type of American Space located in over 150 countries worldwide. Windows on America host a variety of events designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together. Regular talks by U.S. Speakers, Embassy staff, Fulbright scholars, and other Americans will allow U.S. and Nigerian citizens to interact and exchange ideas.

“The Window on America will also provide a venue for the Embassy and Consulate outreach activities, offering a meeting place for U.S. Government alumni, and a host for visiting speakers, film series, and other events that promote a better understanding of the U.S.” the release explained.