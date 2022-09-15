The United States (U.S.) on Wednesday announced it would provide an additional 756 million dollars of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), announced the aid at Wednesday’s Syria Political-Humanitarian Briefing at the UN Security Council.

This is according to a statement by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The 756 million dollars is in addition to some 808 million dollars announced by Thomas-Greenfield earlier in the year.

Washington has provided nearly 15.7 billion dollars in humanitarian assistance since the beginning of the conflict in Syria, the Department of State said.

A civil war has been raging in Syria for more than 11 years, leaving hundreds of thousands dead.

The government of President Bashar al-Assad has reasserted control of around three-quarters of the country, though living conditions for much of the population continue to be dire.

More than 12 million Syrians have been displaced since 2011, more than seven million of them within Syria, according to the UN.

Syria has for months been suffering from a severe economic crisis, which has led to skyrocketing prices and severe bottlenecks in the supply of food and petrol. (dpa/NAN)