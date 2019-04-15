(NAN)Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to allow aid to enter the country. Pompeo urged Maduro to step down and sent a stern warning to Cuba and Russia.

Some 3.4 million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and a political crisis in their homeland.