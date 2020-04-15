The United States has warned of an alleged cyber security threat from North Korea targeting international financial system.

The warning comes in an advisory issued by the Departments of State, Treasury and Homeland Security Issues, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday.

“North Korea’s malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and countries around the world.

“In particular, they pose a significant threat to the integrity and stability of the international financial system,” the State Department said in a statement.

It urged governments around the world, network defenders and the public to “stay vigilant and to work together to mitigate the cyber threat posed by North Korea”. (NAN)