Nigeria U16 National team sponsored by Nestle Nigeria Plc, will today take on host, Cape Verde, in her second game of the tournament after their opening game against Egypt yesterday.

The team of players drawn from the Nestle Milo Secondary Schools Championship will endeavour to make their mark by getting a qualification to the next round.

Those in the team are Dickson Kuti (Gen. Murtala Mohammed College, Yola), Isah Faruk and Usman Aminu both from Father O’Connel College, Minna, while the duo of Okpara Ebuka Emmanuel and Okpe Precious were selected from Brilliant College, Port Harcourt.