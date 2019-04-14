The Golden Eaglets will be aiming to win the tournament for a top-four finish in the tournament which will be enough to secure a spot at the 2019 U17 FIFA World Cup holding later in the year in Brazil.

After their opening game against Tanzania on Sunday, Nigeria will face Angola on Wednesday, April 17 and Uganda on Saturday, April 20. However, the team has been depleted because of six first team players dis- qualified for failing the MRI age test last week. Last year, the team’s Captain, Sulaiman Sani Abacha was dropped after he was disqualified at the zonal qualifiers in Niamey.