Paul Erewuba
The Golden Eaglets will today play their first group match against host country,Tanzania in the 13th Africa U-17 Cup of Nations taking place in that country between Aptil 14th and 28th.
It will be Nigeria’s ninth appearance at the U17 AFCON which they secured by winning the WAFU B U17 Tournament in Niger Republic in September 2018.
The Golden Eaglets will be aiming to win the tournament for a top-four finish in the tournament which will be enough to secure a spot at the 2019 U17 FIFA World Cup holding later in the year in Brazil.
After their opening game against Tanzania on Sunday, Nigeria will face Angola on Wednesday, April 17 and Uganda on Saturday, April 20.
However, the team has been depleted because of six first team players dis- qualified for failing the MRI age test last week.
Last year, the team’s Captain, Sulaiman Sani Abacha was dropped after he was disqualified at the zonal qualifiers in Niamey.
