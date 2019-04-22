Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglet will on Wednesday battle their Guinean counterparts in the semi final tie at the ongoing U17 AFCON 2019 championship in Tanzania.

While Nigeria and Guinea square up, Cameroon will also meet Group A runners-up, Angola same day.

The finished tops in Group A following a one-all draw with Uganda on Saturday.

On the same afternoon, Angola advanced to the semifinals with a 4-2 win over hosts Tanzania.

On Sunday, Momo Fanye rose from the bench to grab the 64th-minute goal that separated Guinea and Morocco in an Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (U17 Afcon) Group B match.

The 1-0 win saw Guinea finishing as group runners-up to leaders Cameroon, whom they joined together with sides from Pool A Nigeria and Angola for a ticket to the Fifa U-17 World Cup.

Striker Fanye was the toast of the afternoon, scoring just five minutes after coming on for Mohamed Lamine.

It was Fanye’s second goal of the tournament, having also found the target in the 1-0 win over Senegal in their previous game.

Losing side, Morocco exited the tournament together with Senegal, who played to a goalless draw with Cameroon yesterday.

Only a point separated group leaders Cameroon and Guinea, while Morocco finished at the bottom of the table with just a point.