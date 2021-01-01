Golden Eaglets coach, Fatai Amoo has named a final squad of 25 players with five other players on standby for next month’s U17 AFCON qualifiers.

According to ScoreNigeria, the final squad consists of three goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and six attackers. The tournament kicks off on January 5 and Nigeria are drawn against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in Group B.

The finalists of the zonal qualifier automatically pick the ticket to the U17 AFCON in Morocco in July.

Recall that the world governing body last week, announced cancellation of the 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup. This decision does not stop Confederation of African Football from holding the CAF U17 Nations Cup.

The full squad: Goalkeepers:Saheed Jimoh, Destiny Emuwahen, Abdulbasit Abbas,

Defenders: Abdullahi Bewene, Victor Udoh, Emmanuel Chukwu, Joseph Kuteyi, Vince Osuji, Emmanuel John, Oludapo Akintola

Midfielders: Oluwatomiwa Kolawole, Chukwuemeka Egbu, Samuel Akere, Haruna Hassan, Rabiu Ahmed, Gideon Atoyebi, Benjamin Mustapha, Basheet Hamzat, Samson Ogunmola

Forwards: Joseph Arumala, Christian Nwachukwu, Peter Asuquo, Michael Emmanuel, Stanley Iheanacho, Ahmed Abdullahi

Standby: Philip Titiloye, Muhammed Usman, Waris Hundeyin, Joel David, Boluwatife Babarinde.