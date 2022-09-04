Cameroon Under -19 Girls Volleyball team on Friday beat Nigeria 3-1 in the opening match of the 2022 U-19 African Nations Volleyball Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match, played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, saw Nigeria team manage to win only the first set of the the match by 29-27.

They were unable to win the remaining sets because the Cameroonian girls defended their supremacy in the game.

Nigerian girls lost the second set 20-25, lost the third set 14- 25 and finally lost the fourth set by 20-25.

Speaking after the match, Cameroon’s captain said they were here to retain their title as the defending champions.

“We are happy to win our first match against Nigeria. The outcome of the match showed that we came very prepared for the championship.

“In our next match against Egypt, we will play according to our coaches’ instructions which will also end with a victory. We will go back home with the trophy so as to maintain our title in the championship,” she said.

NAN reports that Nigeria, Cameroon and Egypt are the countries participating at the 2022 U-19 Africa Girls Nations Championship.

The Championship, which started on Thursday with a technical meeting with officials, is expected to end on Sept. 6.