Team Captain, Ikouwem Udo Utin and forwards, Yahaya Nazifi and Effiom Maxwell are in the list of 21 players of Nigeria’s U-20 squad that will battle for honours at next month’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.

Enyimba FC wingback, Utin won a silver medal at the African Nations Championship in Morocco last year, while youth sensation, Nazifi recently signed contract with a Danish club and Maxwell was Man-of-the-Match in the 4-2 defeat of Ghana’s Black Satellites at the WAFU U-20 Cup tournament in Togo last month.

Aigbogun had also included goalkeepers Detan Ogundare, Akpan Udoh and Olawale Oremade, as well as defender Mike Zaruma, midfielders Peter Eletu, Quadri Liameed and Aniekeme Okon, and forwards Adeshina Gata and Ibrahim Abubakar.

Defender Valentine Ozornwafor, midfielder Jamil Muhammad of Kano Pillars and Oasis FC forward Ibrahim Aliyu have also been included in the Nigeria squad.

The seven –time African champions will be buoyed by three foreign –based professionals, Igoh Ogbu of Rosenburg FC of Norway, Afeez Aremu of IK Stat FC, also in Norway and Denmark –based Nazifi.

Nigeria trade tackles with Burundi’s Junior Itamba in their first match of the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations on February 2 at the Stade General Seyni Kountche.

The Flying Eagles would then play South Africa on Tuesday February 5 before tangling with Niger Republic on Friday February 8 in their final match of the group phase.