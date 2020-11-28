Coach Isa Ladan Bosso has picked his 20-man squad that will contest for the WAFU

B Cup of Nations title at the tournament taking place in Porto Novo, Benin Republic next month.

The competition, which holds December 5-20, will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged in Mauritania.

The team is resplendent with players from former national youth sides fused with discoveries from the grassroots.