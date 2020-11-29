Former Golden Eaglets captain Sani Abacha was sensationally dropped from the Flying Eagles bound for the U20 AFCON zonal qualifiers in Benin after officials complained about his attitude.

However, the player’s camp maintained he was dropped not for football reasons with insinuations he did not enjoy a decent chance in team and also did not have a powerful Godfather like the one who has four players who made the final cut.

Abacha from Galadima Football Academy Abuja only recently signed his first pro contract in Europe with Honved Budapest of Hungary when he clocked 18.

A standout performer with the Eaglets at right-back or defensive midfield, he was widely expected to stroll into the Flying Eagles squad as one of a handful of overseas-based pros considered for the WAFU qualifiers.

“Team officials accused the boy of poor attitude, but the boy himself said he was not surprised when he was dropped because he was not given a decent chance in the team,” a source informed SCORENigeria

“There are some who even say that if the boy had a strong Godfather like the chief in Lagos who has no fewer than four players on the squad, we would be talking another story by now.”