Nigeria has been given until January 2020 by Fifa to put in place necessary facilities to avoid losing its bid for hosting rights for the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup 2020.

In June, Goal had exclusively reported that Nigeria is in the race to secure the hosting rights for the women’s tournament after they had put forward a bid before the deadline in September 2018.

Despite the interests from India and South Korea, Goal gathered that the world football’s governing body is looking beyond the Asians for the event billed for October 2020.