By Paul Erewuba

Nigeria’s U20 girls, the Falconets, will on Monday morning in Alajuela meet the Netherlands in the quarter finals of the ongoing World Cup tagged Costa Rica 2022 to determine who books a ticket for the semi-final stage.

The Coach, Chris Danjuma Musa-tutored side beat Canada 3-1 in Alajuela on Thursday morning to finish with nine points out of nine in Group C and set up a quarter-final date with The Netherlands in Alajuela as from 1am on Monday (Nigeria time).

Speaking after the encounter with Canada, Musa said his girls would seek to win the match against the Netherlands in order to sustain their winning mentality, following hard-fought victories over France and Korea Republic.

In the match against Canada, the Falconets conceded their first goal of the competition in an accidental manner, following goalkeeper Omini Oyono’s poor management of a back pass from Jumoke Alani that granted Kala Novak’s goal in less than two minutes.

“It was great for us to come back from that setback, and also conceding first in the tournament. We showed character and spirit, and that would be huge for us going forward in the competition,” Musa said after the match.

Esther Onyenezide scored from the penalty spot in the 24th minute to pull the Falconets level.

Onyenezide shot Nigeria ahead, also from the spot, in the 32nd minute, after Simi Awujo’s dangerous play against Mercy Idoko, as the latter went for a header from Rofiat Imuran’s inswinger was penalised.

In the second half, the Falconets made brilliant use of space and it was no surprise when Imuran again, with a visionary cross set up substitute Chioma Olise for Nigeria’s third goal.