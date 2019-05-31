Nigeria’s U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles on Thursday evening drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last Group D game of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland at the Bielsko-Biala stadium which sees them qualify as one of the four best teams of the group stages.

Coach Paul Aigbogun rang some changes to his starting eleven, bringing central defender Igor Ogbu for Valentine Ozornwafor, Nnamdi Oforborh for Tom Dele-Bashiru and Success Makanjuola for Henry Offia. In attack, Tijani Mohammad was favoured at the expense of Jerome Akor.

The Ukrainians harried the Flying Eagles in the opening minutes that deployed a pressing game to deny them of any space and time on the ball.

Zilkifilu Rabiu’s 8th minute cross shot almost deceived Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin but somehow the Real Madrid goalkeeper plucked the ball.

Bournemouth’s Oforborh who had a good first half was on hand to clear a dangerous ball into the Nigerian box by Ihor Snurntsyn.

Ukrainian forward Danylo Sikan scored his team’s goal in the 30th minute as he headed home a tantalising cross by Oleksil Kashchuk. In the 45th minute the Nigerian team were handed a lifeline to restore parity. Tijani Mohammad’s initial shot was blocked but Aleksandr Safronov then fouled him. The Nigerian striker’s effort was tame and saved by the keeper.

Defender Denys Popov was yellow carded and Nigeria awarded a second penalty in the 51st minute after the referee Diego Rapallini consulted the VAR and awarded the Africans for a handball as Tijani Mohammad struck the ball inside the box.