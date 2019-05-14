Flying Eagles’ Coach, Paul Aigbogun has released the final 21-man list for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, according to reports on bnsports.com.ng.

Flying Eagles will on Friday May 24 trade tackles with Qatar at 5:00 pm, slug it out with USA on Monday, 27th at 6:30 pm and have their final group match against Ukraine on Thursday May 30 at 7:30 pm .

Nigeria would be taking part in this competition for the 12th time. The Flying Eagles had reached the last four on three occasions, finishing runners-up in 1989 and 2005 and third in 1985. At New Zealand 2015, when they last graced this tournament, they managed to progress from their group, but then crashed out to Germany (1-0) in the last 16.