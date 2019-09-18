Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Under 23 team, otherwise known as the Olympic Eagles will on Thursday, 3 October know their group stage opponents ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.

The historical Montaza Complex in the Egyptian city of Alexandria will host the draw as eight teams, which includes Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. Nigeria’s coach Imama Amakapabor and other representatives of the qualified teams are expected to be in attendance that will set the tone for the final tournament scheduled for 8-22 November 2019.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo will host all games with matches at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three finishers at the final tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.