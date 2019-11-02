“We are the only national team embarking to make Nigeria proud next year because the Super Falcons failed to qualify for the Olympics, so I urge Nigerians to rally their support behind this team as the ultimate target is to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo 2020, and then go on and win the AFCON U23, remember we are the defending champions.”

Nigeria is drawn in group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia andSouthAfrica.Thetopthree teams in the eight-nation tournament will represent Africa in the men’s football event at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.