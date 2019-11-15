Group B leaders, South Africa, are ready to give the Olympics Eagles the same treatment they handed to Ivory Coast when both sides meet today, according to Cape Town midfielder, Teboho Mokoena.

The Amagluglug defeated the Ivorians, courtesy of a fine free kick from Mokoena, leaving them in confident mode ahead of their final U-23 AFCON Group B clash against coach Imama Amapakabo’s side at the Al Salam in Cairo, Egypt today.

The Olympics Eagles will have their work cut out against South Africa, who are the only side yet to concede a goal in the tournament and are top of the group with four points.

Second-placed Nigeria needs a win against David Notoane’s side to guarantee her passage to the semi final, but 22-year-old Mokoena can only see Amagluglug building on their decent performances in the previous two games.

“We played really well against Ivory Coast in our previous match and Nigeria is another side that we will need to manage as well,” Bethlehem-born Mokoena said.

“We have been solid at the back in our previous two group games, while pressing forward to create scoring chances of our own. The same approach will be applied in this tie, as we also want to win this game as well.

Nigeria would have to pay attention to Mokoena’s free kick abilities with South Africa’s winning strike against Ivory Coast coming off the midfielder’s boots.

“Being a free-kick taker is one area I have been working really hard on to improve as a player,” Mokoena added.