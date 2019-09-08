Former Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali is set to help the Dream Team VII upstage Sudan when the tackle the latter in the return leg of the 2019 U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, the SD Huesca new signing has been handed a late call-up to the Nigeria U23s for the game which will hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on September 10.

It is confirmed that Nwakali arrived in Owerri yesterday and has headed to the Delta State capital to link up with his international teammates.

The Diamond Academy product was part of the Nigeria team that beat Libya on aggregate to advance to the final round of qualifiers.

Montreal Impact striker Orji Okonkwo and Club Brugge winger David Okereke were also handed late invitations but are unlikely to be released by their foreign clubs.

The 1996 Olympic champions are playing catch-up after losing 1-0 to the Sudanese at the Al Merreikh Stadium in Omdurman on Thursday, September 5.