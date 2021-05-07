UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala, has announced the launch of two new variants of its well loved beef sausage roll, Gala Spicy and Gala Classic. The new product variants, which come in a bigger 100gram size, have been carefully formulated to enrich the Nigerian snacking experience, on the go.

These new variants are crafted to deliver more value, the new Gala Spicy and Gala Classic variants come in a bigger size, offering more spice and beef filling.

Dele Ajayi, Managing Director of UAC Foods Ltd, speaking at the product launch said: “UAC Foods Limited has been a partner to the Nigerian diet for over 50 years, offering nutritional products that enrich the Nigerian lifestyle. The launch of our Gala Classic and Gala Spicy variants is no different. Our commitment is to deliver great value at a great price to our consumers. I am certain that our consumers will enjoy the tasty experience of the new Gala Spicy and Gala Classic”.

He said Gala is a leader in the sausage roll category in Nigeria, satisfying Nigeria’s hunger since 1962. “Gala beef sausage roll is trusted by millions of Nigerians to provide the fuel required to keep going at great value for money,” he added.