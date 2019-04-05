The United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abuja has denied suspending the issuance of tourist visas to Nigerians.

The embassy made the clarification following media reports alleging the suspension of tourist visas by the embassy.

Recall that five Nigerians were reported to have robbed a Bureau de Change in Sharjah of Dh2.3 million, equivalence of N225 million.

Following the development, a travel and tours agent, Africholidays, was reported to have said that Nigerians were no longer eligible for the issuance of a three-month visa to travel to the United Arab Emirates.

But the United Arab Emirates Embassy said: “In light of the press reports published this morning, alleging that the United Arab Emirates has suspended issuing tourist visas to Nigerian nationals, the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Abuja would like to announce (that) this news is inaccurate, and stresses the importance of getting the news from its official channels.”