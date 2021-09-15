By Louis Ibah

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday, named six Nigerians among 35 other nationals and 15 organisations allegedly financing terrorism.

According to a report by Emirates News Agency, the revelation was made known in a ministerial resolution No. 83 of 2021 issued by the UAE cabinet after accusing the persons and those organisations of supporting terrorism.

“The persons and organisations were included in the list after the cabinet asked regulatory bodies in the UAE to watch their financial, commercial and technical relations with any terrorist group around the world and take necessary action within 24 hours,” the report said.

The Nigerians are Abdulrahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

The other nationals were from Yemen, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, UK, Saint Kitts and Nevis,Russia, India, UAE and Lebanon.

Among them Ahmed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE); Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE); Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE); Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE); Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon); Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon); Mohammed Ahmed Musaed Saeed (Yemen); Hayder Habeeb Ali (Iraq); Basim Yousuf Hussein Alshaghanbi (Iraq); Sharif Ahmed Sharif Ba Alawi (Yemen); Manoj Sabharwal Om Prakash (India); Rashed Saleh Saleh Al Jarmouzi (Yemen); Naif Nasser Saleh Aljarmouzi (Yemen); Zubiullah Abdul Qahir Durani (Afghanistan); Suliman Saleh Salem Aboulan (Yemen); Adel Ahmed Salem Obaid Ali Badrah (Yemen); Ali Nasser Alaseeri (Saudi Arabia); Fadhl Saleh Salem Altayabi (Yemen); Ashur Omar Ashur Obaidoon (Yemen); Hazem Mohsen Farhan + Hazem Mohsen Al Farhan (Syria); Mehdi Azizollah Kiasati (Iran); Farshad Jafar Hakemzadeh (Iran); Seyyed Reza Mohmmad Ghasemi (Iran); Mohsen Hassan Kargarhodjat Abadi (Iran); Ibrahim Mahmood Ahmed Mohammed (Iran); Osama Housen Dughaem (Syria); Alaa Khanfurah – Alaa Abdulrazzaq Ali Khanfurah – Alaa Alkhanfurah (Syria); Fadi Said Kamar (Great Britain); Walid Kamel Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis); Khaled Walid Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis); Imad Khallak Kantakdzhi (Russia) and Mouhammad Ayman Tayseer Rashid Marayat (Jordan).

The corporate entities are Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC; H F Z A Arzoo International FZE; Hanan Shipping L.L.C; Four Corners Trading Est; Sasco Logistic L.L.C; AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC; Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C; Al Jarmoozi Transport By Heavy & Light Trucks (L.L.C); Naser Aljarmouzi Ceneral Trading (L.L.C); Naser Aljarmouzi Cargo & Clearing LLC; Wave Tech Computer LLC; NYBI Trading – FZE; KCL General Trading FZE; Alinma Group and Al-Omgy & Bros Money Exchange.

The list comes amid criticisms by a cross section of Nigerians on the failure of the Federal Government to name sponsors of terrorists attacks in the country. A former Commodore of the Nigerian Navy, Kunle Olawunmi, recently alleged that sponsors of terrorist groups were well known to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and that some of them were serving ministers and senators. The former military commodore said terrorists arrested in the past years had mentioned their names as their sponsors.

However, Telecoms Giant, 9mobile, yesterday, issued a disclaimer that one of its executive directors, Abdulrahman Ado, was on the list.

“The resemblance in the name is purely coincidental. 9mobile’s Abdulrahman Ado is a law-abiding and highly distinguished Nigerian of impeccable character,” the company said.

