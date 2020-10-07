Uche Usim, Abuja

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will commence the issuance of tourist visa to Nigerians.

The Aviation Minister, Mr Hadi Sirika, who made the disclosure on his verified Twitter handle said that Nigerian travelers must possess a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result and a Health insurance (similar to Schengen requirement). Health insurance can be paid through travel agents/airline.

Sirika announced on September 30 that the UAE had written the federal government to confirm the lifting of the ban halting the issuance of visas to Nigerian passport holders.

The Nigerian Government reciprocated by lifting the ban it had earlier placed on its premium flag carrier, Emirates.

Sirika had announced on September 18, that Emirates was banned from operating in Nigeria from Monday, September 21.

The Minister had tweeted: ‘The PTF (Presidential Task Force) sub-committee met today with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban.

‘The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’ situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday, September 21, 2020.’