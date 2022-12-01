By Doris Obinna

UandNature Therapy and Skincare Limited has expressed its commitment to health and wellness, sustainable solutions, in contribution to Nigeria’s journey to providing valuable resources in tackling health-related issues.

The therapy and med spa company revealed its shared commitment during a talk show on its 3rd year anniversary which was held on November 12 in Abuja.

The discussion with the title “Infertility: The Way Out of It,” addressed the problems associated with infertility and disseminated clinical and business expertise to support individual and national progress in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of UandNature Therapy and Skincare Limited, Blessing Oladapo-Amao, stated that Nigeria is severely neglected in the area of health care, despite its key location in Africa, especially in rural areas, the availability of proper health facilities including medical centers, staff, and equipment has posed as a problem.

“The Nigerian government has proposed a number of reforms, but they have not yet been put into place at the state and local government level, despite the vast range of problems with the health care system, and UandNature Therapy and Skincare seeks to provide solutions to these health issues at the local and state level.

“With the available resources and products at UandNature Therapy and Skincare, tackling the issues of infertility for both men and women is achievable with holistic and natural methods that do not later pose a problem in one’s health.

“We are excited to announce that there is a way out of infertility now without undergoing surgical procedures that might later be futile or pose a problem to your health. We are committed to ensuring that people are healthy in all ramifications.

We need to properly educate people on the reproductive organ in the body to ensure that they are more enlightened and can detect warning signs as the first instance of it.

As a leading health and wellness organisation, it is important for us to provide products and services that promote health and wellness inclusion. Today, our customers and clients are rewarded with a healthy and easy lifestyle when it comes to their health, skin and outward appearance.”