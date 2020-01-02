Merit Ibe

It was celebration galore as the United Allied Spare Parts Dealers Association (UASPDA) marked its fourth anniversary with awards to its members, past and present leaders, patrons and grand patron.

The event held at the Trade Fair Complex, Badagry Expressway, Lagos, was graced by dignitaries, including the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Youruba land, Iba Gani Adams; Executive Director, Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board, Lucy Ajayi; Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh and Area Commander, Area E, FESTAC, ACP Dahiru Muhammad.

President General of the association, Bartholomew Achukwu, said the anniversary was to appreciate its members and supporters of the administration, who had worked tirelessly through thick and thin to see that the organisation stands. He reeled out the achievements of the association to include but not limited to completion of the re-validation process and signature of the lease agreement with the Federal Government; completion of the secretariat, security house; flooring of the entrance of the market, erection of fence, enacting a viable constitution for guide of its members, commencement of electrification project, processing the identity card for members and was in the process of organising the conduct of the general election for the new administration in the association.

He said the award was meant to accord recognition to some people adjudged to be deserving. The excellence award was bestowed on Chief Ajayi, Muhammad, Mustapha Olayinka, a consultant to the association and recipients of the achievers award were Cyril Ezumah and Nonso Okafor.

Recipients of the patrons award included former grand patron, Johnson Ofortube, Nick Ezeh, Chief and Lolo Raphael Ezeokoli, Chuks Ngwu, Sir and Mrs Sunny Igboanuzure.

Secretary General, Simon Uzoetue, said: “It has not been easy because managing humans is very difficult. But we have achieved a lot. Those who are for us are more than those against us.” He was glad that soon, another election would hold for another set of leaders to carry on with the good work the administration had put in place.

Achukwu and Uzoetue pleaded with the government to work on the road for easy accessibility and reopen the closed borders, which they said was negatively affecting the business of their members who trade in motorcycle, cars and three wheelers spare parts.

They said since the Federal Government closed the borders to stop the smuggling of rice, traders who are into legitimate businesses were suffering, as some goods bought on credit have not been paid for, and some haulage which are supposed to go to the ECOWAS countries were still at the borders.

Achukwu said: “I support that rice should not be smuggled into the country, so we can look inwards and be self-sufficient. We should produce what we eat and eat what we produce.”

Buraimoh thanked the traders for the successes recorded so far, attributing it to members’ cooperation. He commended the traders of being industrious and extended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s greetings to the traders, saying the governor promised to support the market.

As a nation comprising Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa, he employed the traders to live as one since that was the catalyst for the development in the market and the association. The chairman decried the challenges facing the market complex, in terms of road infrastructure, which he said could affect the economy of the market.

He said sometime in a meeting in Abuja with the local government council and leadership of the market, the Federal Government gave approval for the local government to collect revenue:

“There, it was agreed that that if the market gives us our revenue, we will fix the roads and build a public health care to serve the market, and if we get more of your support, we will do more on the road and environment for a cleaner and better health condition.

“We appeal to you as brothers, we need to negotiate and discuss, so we can beautify the market together.”

Ajayi commended the traders for acknowledging her and for the award. She reminisced on how she waded in during the issue of the revalidation of agreement with the Federal Government:

“When I came here, the first issue was the re-validation issue. We had to sit and negotiate. We had a bad concession process and no money was paid to the Federal Government.

“I was sent to take over and bring back the glory of the market. God used me to reconcile the issue. I appreciate your support and promise to do my best to review the rent of the stalls so as to have all the shops occupied in no time.”