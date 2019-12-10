Meriti Ibe

It was celebration galore as the United Allied Spare Parts Dealers Association (UASPDA) marked its 4th anniversary with awards to its members, past and present leaders, patrons and grand patron.

The colourful event held at the Trade Fair Complex, Badagry Expressway, Lagos was graced by dignitaries, including the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yourubaland, Otunba Iba Gani Adams, Executive Director/Chief Executive Director of Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board, Lucy Ajayi, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh, Area Commander, Area E, FESTAC, ACP Dahiru Muhammad, and others.

Among the recipients of the awards was Gani Adams, who was bestowed with the grand patron of the association. The elated awardee thanked the traders for the honour and promised to be resourceful, as an experienced in manager of associations. He said he became leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress at 29, founded the OOdua Progressive Union in 2011, which is in over 87 countries today.

Also, a member of the Olokun Festival Foundation. He said he runs about seven organisations and manages them well. On that note, the Aare said he likes to align himself with achievers and Igbo are achievers in terms of commerce and entrepreneurship and number one in commerce.

He enthused that the Yoruba are also good in commerce, but that since the field of specialisation of every tribe is different, the yoruba is good at administration, strategy and planning, while the Fulani is number in strategy in politics.

Adams, who expressed surprise at the edifice at the market and the turn of things in the environment, promised to inject his ideas into the association for growth, even as he congratulated the group for its achievements within a short period of four years.

The Aare, who took notice of the state of the roads leading to the market, said he has discussed with the management of the market, and told the executive that they could work on the road on individual level, if the management delays.

He admitted that the management is an agency of the Federal Government, as such needed approval before work could be carried out on the road.