Merit Ibe

The United Allied Spare Parts Dealers Association (UASPDA) marked its 4th anniversary with celebration of the lease agreement with the Federal Government as part of its achievements just as it presented awards to its members, past and present leaders, patrons and grand patron.

The President General of the association, Bartholomew Achukwu, said the essence of the anniversary was to appreciate its members and supporters of the administration, who had worked tirelessly through thick and thin to see that the organisation stands.

Achukwu, who said the group was also celebrating to create awareness of its achievements in the past four years, reeled out the achievements of the association to include completion of the revalidation process and signing of the lease agreement with the Federal Government; completion of the secretariat, security house; flooring of the entrance of the market, erection of fence, enacting a viable constitution for guide of its members, commencement of electrification project, processing the identity card for members and also was in the process of organising the conduct of the general election for the new administration in the association.

According to him, the award which is meant to accord recognition to some people adjudged to be deserving is in two categories; the excellence award which was bestowed on Ajayi, Muhammad, Mustapha Olayinka, a consultant to the association, and recipients of the achievers award were Cyril Ezumah and Nonso Okafor.

Recipients of the patrons award included former grand patron, Johnson Ofortube, Nick Ezeh, Lolo Ezeokoli, Chuks Ngwu, Sir and Mrs Sunny Igboanuzure.

On his part, Secretary General, Simon Uzoetue, who admitted the journey so far has not been smooth, added that the association has achieved a lot in the past four years.

“It has not been easy because managing human is very difficult. But we have achieved a lot. Those who are for us are more than those against us.”

Uzoetue was glad that soon, another election will hold for another set of leaders to carry on with the good work the administration had put in place, adding that his plan and dream for the market is to build a viable and peaceful market and the best in Africa.

On some of the challenges confronting the traders, Achukwu and Uzoetue pleaded with the government to reopen the closed borders, which they said was negatively affecting the business of their members who trade in motorcycle, lister, cars and three wheelers spare parts.

They said since the Federal Government closed the borders to stop the smuggling of rice, traders who are into legitimate businesses were suffering, as some goods bought on credit have not been paid for, and some haulage which are supposed to go to the ECOWAS countries were still at the borders.

Achukwu said: “I support that rice should not be smuggled into the country, so we can look inwards and be self-sufficient. We should produce what we eat and eat what we produce.”

Buraimoh thanked the traders for the successes recorded so far, attributing it to members’ cooperation. He commended the traders of being industrious and extended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s greetings to the traders, saying the governor promised to support the market.

As a nation comprising Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa, he employed the traders to live as one since that was the catalyst for the development in the market and the association

The chairman decried the challenges facing the market complex, in terms of road infrastructure, which he said could affect the economy of the market.

He said sometime in a meeting in Abuja with the local government council and leadership of the market, the Federal Government gave approval for the local government to collect revenue.

“There, it was agreed that that if the market gives us our revenue, we will fix the roads and build a public health care to serve the market, and if we get more of your support, we will do more on the road and environment for a cleaner and better health condition.

He solicited the support of the traders, saying, “We appeal to you as brothers, we need to negotiate and discuss, so we can beautify the market together.”

In her remarks, Ajayi commended the traders for acknowledging her and for the award, saying she was sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to give the traders ease of doing business.

Appreciating the traders for the support so far given to her, Ajayi reminisced on how she waded in during the issue of the revalidation of agreement with the Federal Government and concessioning of the market that went wrong initially.

“When I came here, the first issue was the revalidation issue. We had to sit and negotiate. Because President Buhari sent me here to give you that ease of doing business, particularly at the trade fair complex.

“We had a bad concessioning process and no money was paid to the Federal Government. I was sent to take over and bring back the glory of the market, God used me to reconcile the issue.

“I appreciate your support and promise to do my best to review the rent of the stalls so as to have all the shops occupied in no time.”

High point of the event was cultural dance presentation.

In his closing remarks, Eric Nnadife, a member of the executive thanked all present for making the occasion a success.