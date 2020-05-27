UNITED Bank for Africa (UBA) on Monday, celebrated Africa Day 2020,

that brought together global leaders at the 2nd UBA

Africa Day Conversations,

screened live across the continent. UBA helped set the

the debate around African economic development through

its series of “Africa Conversations”.

This year, the focus was on

the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the

Covid-19 pandemic. Leaders emphasised the need

for meaningful collaboration between governments

and the private sector, as a

requirement for the quick

recovery of the economy of

the African continent post

Covid-19. The panel included the President of Liberia,

George Weah; United States

Senator Chris Coons; the

President & Chairman of the

Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank

(AFREXIMBANK), Professor Benedict Okey Oramah;

President, International

Committee of the Red Cross

(ICRC), Peter Maurer; and

was moderated by the Group

Chairman, UBA Plc, Tony O.

Elumelu.

Other leading voices contributing were the Founder,

Africa CEO Forum, Amir

Ben Yahmed; the SecretaryGeneral of the African Caribbean and Pacific Group of

States (ACP), George Chikoti; Administrator, United Nations Development Program

(UNDP), Achim Steiner and

Donald Kaberuka, the former President of the African

Union.

Elumelu spoke on the

need to mobilise quickly and

explained the necessity to

identify a more fundamental solution to Africa’s challenges. “This is the time

for us to deal with the situation, this is not the time for

fnger pointing, but for collaborative efforts by governments and organisations, to

fght the pandemic globally.

There is need to fatten the

curve, we need global cooperation to stem global de- pression. Africa requires a

large stimulus package, and

we need long-term solutions

to prevent a cycle of debt.”

Liberian President,

George Weah, demonstrated

how collaboration has assisted his country to stem

the sufferings brought about

by the coronavirus pandemic. “In Liberia we have

taken measures to ease the

financial burden on vulner- able business in the informal

sector by providing small

loan assistance to SMEs and

traders. In addition, we are

working with commercial

banks to manage the repayment of loans as well as to

create stimulus packages for citizens,” President Weah

said.

US, Senator Chris Coons

made valuable contributions

to the discussions, saying

“We must develop a vaccine

that is free and affordable

and freely distributed so that

full economic activities can

return. This is no time to

be looking backwards. We

recognise the power of collective collaboration on the

continent.”

Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah called for the swift

implementation of the African Continental Free Trade

Area (AfCFTA) agreement

and disclosed that Afrexim

has made available $200mil- lion to supply fertilisers and

grains amongst across Africa. The Afrexim boss asserted “If Africa allows hunger

takeover the people, it will

see an increase in insecurity,

which will take a long time

to overcome.”