United Bank for Africa is joining the rest of the world to celebrate the 2019 Customer Service Week, themed, “Magic Happens Here”, with recognitions for staff who have excelled in excellent service delivery.

The event which is commemorated all over the world, recognises the importance of customer service and seeks to show appreciation to the staff who serve and support customers with the highest degree of care and professionalism.

The theme for this year’s celebrations embodies all that the bank represents as encompassed in its Core Values – the 3EEEs: Excellence, Enterprise and Execution.

Already, all branches of the bank are engaged in various activities which will make the week-long celebration exciting and memorable. Branches have been colourfully decorated, and customers are being treated to different exciting gifts and activities.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, who spoke on the significance of continuous excellent service delivery to customers, appreciated the staff who have worked tirelessly to satisfy customers, and urged them not to rest on their oars.

He said, “Over three years ago, we resolved to address the persistent customer service challenges in the Bank by launching the Customer First (C1st) Philosophy. The primary objective of which was to transform the Bank into an undisputed customer-focused institution delivering excellent financial services from the customers’ standpoint.

“As we celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week, I would like to express my gratitude to you all for the journey so far. It is my belief that, with our collective strength and commitment to the bank’s corporate goals, the on-going crusade on Customer-First Philosophy, anchored on our core values; Enterprise, Excellence and Execution (3EEEs), the C1st drive will permeate the system and become our most treasured initiative group wide,” he noted.