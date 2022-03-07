United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2021, reporting impressive performance in key financial metrics. The 2021 financial result filed by the bank at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 4, 2022, showed that gross earnings rose significantly to N660.2 billion representing an increase of 7 percent compared to N616.8 billion recorded at the end of the 2020 financial year.

Total assets grew by 11 percent to an unprecedented N8.5 trillion in the year under review, up from N7.7 trillion in 2020, thus marking the first time the Bank’s assets will cross the N8 trillion mark. Despite the huge challenging business and slow economic recovery in most of its countries of operations, UBA’s Profit Before Tax was impressive with a 20.3 percent growth to N153.1 billion, compared to N127.3 billion at the end of the 2020 financial year; while Profit After Tax rose grew by 8.7 percent to N118.7 billion in 2021, compared to N109.2 billion recorded the previous year.

Similarly, net loans grew by 7.7 percent growth to N2.8 trillion, whilst customer deposits rose by 12.2 percent to N6.4 trillion, compared to N5.7 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020, reflecting increased customer confidence, enhanced customer experience, successes from the ongoing business transformation programme and the deepening of its retail banking franchise

In the year under consideration, the bank’s operating income rose by 10 percent to N443 billion compared to N403 billion in the prior year, whereas operating expenses closed the period at N279 billion.