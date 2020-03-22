United Bank for Africa at the weekend held a Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) capacity training in Onitsha where over 400 small and medium scale business entrepreneurs in the commercial nerves= of Anambra State benefitted from the impactful training.

The beneficiaries were trained in record keeping, cost reduction, stock compiling, financial and taxation planning, maximising opportunities, financial planning and projections.

UBA’s Regional Head of Anambra II Anyanuno Ozioma, who flagged off the MSME training, said the capacity development workshop was intended to add value to customers’ businesses through improving their knowledge and skills. It was also conceptualised to fill the existing gaps observed in business and allay beneficiaries’ fears of expanding their businesses.

He said: “Modern day business requires that an average businessman regularly updates his knowledge to cope with the changing economy. Besides, this is an internet/ technology driven age and our customers need to learn new ways of doing business and how to package their businesses for increased patronage.” Anyanuno said the turnout was a demonstration of the bank’s acceptance by the traders and the importance they attached to the workshop. He promised a repeat of the exercise to accommodate more people.