In line with its commitment to corporate social responsibility, the UBA Foundation, an arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2022 International Day of the African Child by holding reading sessions for school children across the African continent and donating thousands of books in a special ‘Read Africa’ initiative.

This is with view to ensuring that African school children continue to read as they further their education and to also support African authors in different languages (English, French, Portuguese, Swahili) through the selection and purchase of books by African authors from different countries on the continent.

Other highlights of this year’s event included visit to schools and orphanages across Africa, donation of books, school bags, food and other gifts.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bola Atta, who addressed school children during one of the reading sessions held at the Joef Dynamic College, Obalende, Lagos, stressed the importance of imbibing a good reading culture to developing business acumen and following through passionately.

“The pursuit of knowledge should be a lifelong activity that starts at a very young age. You should cultivate an interest in reading not just academic text books but different types of books that will allow you to explore cultures and worlds outside your immediate environment so that you can expand your knowledge and your mind,” Atta said.

Every year, June 16, has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Day of the African Child to celebrate children in Africa and to recognise the courage of students who marched for their right to better education in Soweto, South Africa.

