Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa(UBA), through its UBA Foundation, has been spreading joy across Africa for many years as they continue to give back to the underpriviledged in the communities in which they operate.

At the UBA Foundation Gardens in Lagos where the bank has its headquarters, a lights up ceremony was held to mark the start of the festive season. The garden lights were activated by UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, who was joined by other key management staff and some customers of the bank.

Uzoka, who is also the chairman of the UBA Foundation, emphasised that giving back was the main tenet of the UBA Foundation. He said: “We have over the years, engaged in various activities aimed at appreciating our host communities all around Africa and especially in countries where we operate and so for us, these lights symbolise hope for the future and all the goodness it will bring into people’s lives.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

‘It is hard to believe that we have been in this pandemic for almost two years. People have lost friends and family members and businesses decimated by the effects of the pandemic. There has been a general feeling of hopelessness but our desire is to fill people’s lives with hope once again.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .