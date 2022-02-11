United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to launch the new internet banking, tagged ‘Made for Love’ in time for the Valentine season, which is widely celebrated all over the world as the season of love.

The newly upgraded internet banking has been fully equipped to provide a new digital experience to customers as the bank has invested in cutting edge technology to achieve this with attention to the smallest detail.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, who gave insight into the new internet banking system, explained that, as always, UBA remains committed towards prioritising customers, which is why the bank has gone the extra mile in conceptualising an outstanding service, with countless benefits and features designed to give its esteemed customers increased control and accessibility to carry out their transactions with ease.

As a key part of the new features, he said the application has been loaded with security elements to protect all financial transactions on the bank’s platform and is securely focused on the ultimate customer experience.

Uzoka added that the new internet banking is designed with multiple-factor authentication security features.