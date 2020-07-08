United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), leading pan-African financial services group, has announced the appointment of Ayoku Liadi and Oliver Alawuba as Deputy Managing Directors in charge of UBA’s Nigeria and Africa businesses, respectively. The creation of the new positions, reporting to Group CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, represents the strategic recognition of the growth of UBA’s pan-African business, now representing in excess of 40 per cent of Group revenue, and the critical importance of Nigeria, the Group’s largest market. This combined with UBA’s unique international business, operating from New York, London and Paris, UBA Africa and Nigeria, for unparalleled service offering to clients across Africa and globally.

Commenting on the appointments, Group Chairman Tony O. Elumelu said: “In 2005, we set out our pan-African vision. Fifteen years later, we are present in 20 African countries, serving over 20 million clients, leveraging our service culture and technology platform, to provide an integrated and seamless customer offering across the continent. In Africa, we lead in innovation and service, whilst our international business, operating from New York, Paris and London, provides global and African clients access to treasury, trade finance and corporate banking products, uniquely tailored to the African opportunity.