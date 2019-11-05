United Bank for Africa plc (UBA) has launched a self-creating debit card machine, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 33rd opening ceremony of the Lagos International Trade Fair, its Deputy Managing Director, Mr Victor Osadolor, said the self-creating debit card would encourage increased usage of debit card and also offer the bank’s customers more options to pay.

He added: “We will continue to invest heavily in Information Technology (IT) to remain dependable to millions of businesses who have not only made the bank but also partners with us for growth.”

He said that the bank appreciates the vital role Lagos trade fair is playing in marketing and network which is important to small businesses and entrepreneurs that bank with UBA.

He stated: “The Trade Fair will continue to be important to us. In July this year, we organised the UBA market place in Abuja, bringing together thousands of exhibitors across Africa for two amazing days for trade and networking.

“We will continue to support initiatives that encourage trade and provide opportunities that businesses can leverage for growth as we remain a bank of choice for both Nigeria and across Africa.”

He said the pan-African bank is committed to the economic growth of Nigeria and indeed the entire Africa continent, stressing the management decision to be part of the Lagos Trade Fair.

He said: “We are very happy to be part of this a great initiative that contributes significantly to the promotion of trade and investment which is a key plus to the economic growth of our country.

“The Trade fair is one of kind in Africa and last year, it brought together more than over 400,000 visitors as well as 100 and foreign and local exhibitors. At UBA, we always recognised deposited resource the country has and its people most of whom are very entrepreneur.”

He said the bank has been supportive of entrepreneurial activities in Nigeria and Africa especially through partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

He noted that the foundation is set up to acquire 10,000 entrepreneurs in a period of 10 years.

“So far, more than 7,500 young African entrepreneurs on the program already have access to capital through UBA,” he explained.

Speaking further he said these entrepreneurs have continued to enjoy first-hand access to big platforms through which they can expand their businesses and explore networking opportunities.

“The Lagos International Trade Fair offers these and we are glad to be contributing to this great success as the headline sponsors

“We remain committed to creating a developing more successful business across Nigeria and Africa by supporting existing structures that foster growth and by creating platforms that can be leveraged by all. As we continued to do our best to contribute to Nigeria economic growth, we are glad that the country’s economic climate is improving as evident by recently released doing business Index 2020 by the World Bank.”

“At UBA, we are committed to being Africa role model of doing business by creating superior value for all our stakeholders. Therefore, we have over the years increased and involvement in key industries with the potential to deliver exponential growth and by providing different the device supports that our people need from the loans, advisory to services and infrastructural support.