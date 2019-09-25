Omodele Adigun

As the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) puts final touches to the kick-off of its 33rd Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), the official banker of the event, UBA, has offered a 20 per cent discount on all its products and services to the LITF participants.

This was disclosed by its Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Mr Jude Anele, Tuesday in Lagos at a press briefing organised by LCCI to announce ongoing preparations for the November event.

According to him, being the headline partner of the Fair, the offer cuts across all the visitors, customers and exhibitors that attend the Fair and patronise the bank .

Earlier, the Chairman, LCCI Trade Promotion Board, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, said the bank has been planning the event with LCCI since it became the Headline Partner , adding that the two brands, LCCI and UBA ,will be working together to give exciting services to visitors and exhibitors at the Fair.

He stated: “UBA is a foremost pan-African financial institution operating in 21 African countries: the United Kingdom, the USA and France.UBA will be offering its unique services to the delight of visitors and exhibitors during the Fair. UBA will be using this unique platform that is intended to grow both domestic and international trade.It further presents participants and visitors with veritable platforms to seal medium and top business deals. With its enormous spread across Africa and other economies of the world, UBA has always been on the lookout for partnership opportunities that will benefit the business environment and the economies where it operates. LITF is indeed,the best platform to achieve these objectives.”