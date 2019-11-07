United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc and British Airways have announced a collaboration to reward loyal customers who are cardholders of the bank.

The promo which will last for six months from November 2019, will witness UBA customers getting significant discounts when they purchase their British Airways tickets using their UBA cards. The promo will allow customers to enjoy up between 10 percent to 15 per cent discount on any ticket purchased during the campaign. The ticket fare is exclusive of taxes as is applicable to purchases of all goods and services.

The collaboration is aimed at increasing customer experience and satisfaction for both UBA cardholders and customers of British Airways.

The General Manager, Corporate Bank, UBA Directorate, Mr Muyiwa Akinyemi, who expressed delight at the collaboration, noted that the promo between the two organisations was carefully thought out to ensure that loyal customers of the two institutions are duly rewarded, while ensuring that they also receive more value for their money. He added that for persons without a UBA account, all they require to benefit from this promo is to procure a card instantly from any UBA branch nationwide.