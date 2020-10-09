United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, said that its recent transformation process was to ensure that customer’ expectations are not only met but surpassed while enjoying seamless and world-class banking services.

To achieve the programme, the bank said it has embarked on some initiatives including the streamlining and automating of its processes, technology upgrade, training, and rewarding staff excellence all towards ensuring that customers enjoy the very best of services.

UBA’s Head of Operations, Alex Alozie, who explained this during a virtual media parley in Lagos to mark the 2020 Customer Service Week, said the bank has intensified its focus on putting the customer first whilst still reaffirming its leadership position. Alozie said that in line with this year’s theme, the ‘Dream Team’, which embodies UBA’s core goals, the bank has recorded considerable milestones in its journey.

He said, “In the last one year, we have embarked on an intensive drive to transform our services across all service touchpoints including but not limited to banking halls, channels – internet, mobile, USSD, among others in Nigeria, Africa, and territories where we operate. We have ensured that our customers enjoy self-service, where they can carry out their transactions seamlessly on their devices, without visiting the banking hall. This has further boosted customer’ confidence as the services provide ease and convenience, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.