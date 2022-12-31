From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Benue State and Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, has returned to Abuja, from Frankfurt, Germany, where he went for a medical vacation.

The PDP guber candidate in the company of his wife, Mrs Paulina Uba, arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Friday evening and was received by his deputy, Sir John Ngbede, his Campaign Director-General, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa, some members of the National Assembly from Benue, members of the 9th Benue Assembly, Former PDP governorship aspirants, Local Government Chairmen, political associate and aides.

Uba had been away on medical vacation to Germany for a couple of weeks during which time, his deputy, Chris Adaji held sway in his stead.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Wuese Orshi, described his return as cheering news, especially since the state’s number one lawmaker is back on his feet and set to resume duty after the new year festivities during which he would also kick start his gubernatorial campaign tour across the state.

The speaker appreciated Governor Samuel Ortom, the state leadership of the PDP, his teeming supporters and the Benue people for their unprecedented show of love, moral and spiritual support as well as their unflinching faith in his candidacy and their resolve to vote for candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.

He called on Benue people to remain resolute and continue to mobilize support for him and other PDP candidates to record resounding victory in next year’s general elections.