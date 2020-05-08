UNITED Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, again rewarded 100 of its loyal customers 100 with N100,000 each in its UBA bumper account draw.

The draw, which took place at the UBA Head office on Tuesday, was held via the Facebook platform in strict compliance with social distancing rules as directed by the Federal Government and Lagos State where 100 more customers emerged winners through a draw.

When contacted, the customers who emerged winners of the draw agreed that the total reward of N10 million was timely and would be very useful in assisting them especially in the face of the pandemic currently ravaging the world with attendant effect on households’ incomes.

The bank’s Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Jude Anele, said the bank is excited to put smiles on the faces of as many as 100 customers at this critical time when livelihoods and lives are threatened by the Covid-19.

“These are difficult times indeed with little to cheer about because people are going through trying times. However, for us in UBA, we want our customers to know that we are in this together, that is why we have taken it upon ourselves to reward those that have kept our business going with their loyalty. With this reward, we want to encourage them to stay happy and safe even as they continue to aim for their dream regardless of the present challenges,” Anele said.