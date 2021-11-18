From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Amendment No.3) Bill, 2021.

The senator said that the new law signed by Mr President on Wednesday would remove obstacles to the smooth operation of AMCON and safeguard the banking sector and the economy, especially in these trying times.

He further explained that his motivation for sponsoring the bill along with Senator Bamidele Opeyemi was the determination to assist in removing the impediments to AMCON’s optimal performance and checkmate individuals who derive joy in sabotaging the economy through toxic loans.

According to the senator, the objectives of the Act include ‘to allow for a more flexible, industry determined tenor for one of the key funding options of AMCON to enable it to carry out its functions effectively and to redefine some terms used in the original Act.

‘The amendment aims aim to allow the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to recommend to the National Assembly proposed tenors for the funding of AMCON as well as allow the AMCON, with the approval of the CBN, propose extensions to this key funding aspect of AMCON referred to as the Resolution Cost Fund.’

He continued: ‘This is one bill (now an Act) that gladdens my heart. It is my humble way of giving back to suffering Nigerians; innocent depositors who have been at the receiving end of bad bank debtors.

‘This amendment will strengthen the hands of AMCON in asset recovery. AMCON will be reenergised to tackle the problem of toxic loans.

‘About 200 highly placed debtors have been employing different strategies and tactics to stall the repayment of loans running into trillions of naira.

‘Cases drag on in courts for many years. AMCON has remained at the receiving end of this well laid and orchestrated act of economic sabotage,’ he said.

‘One of the key innovations in the Act is to allow AMCON to utilise the Credit Tribunal created under the BOFIA Act 2020 to recover loans which will speed up the loan dispute resolution cases in AMCON as this has proved to be a very lengthy process in the conventional courts,’he added.

‘My profound appreciation goes to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and all senators for their support and encouragement. I thank the Speaker, House of Representatives, and all members for their prompt concurrence. We have collectively shown that on matters concerning banking stability, and by extension economic stability the National Interest is paramount,’ he said.

