Sen. Uba Sani Volunteer Group on Friday provided medical support to patients at Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that, some of the items donated included rolls of satchet milk and Milo, cubes of sugar, and cash assistance as medical support.

The leader of the group, Dr Bashir Ibrahim, said the donation was a continuous assistance of the group to Kaduna people for their welfare.

The items where given to male and female wards of the hospital.

“We will support those in need as part o of our contributions toward Sen. Uba Sani’s success in 2023 elections.

According to him, Sani is the most competent candidate with people’s interest at heart and will surely operate a system of empathy and honesty. “He will carry everybody along in his leadership towards a new Kaduna State with much more improvement on what the present governor has achieved so far. He called on Kaduna state people to come out and support credible leaders for a better future of the state.

The Secretary of the Hospital, Malam

Ladan iliyasu, and other members of the hospital management, appreciated the donation .

Ladan Iliyasu said the gesture was a welcome development because many of the patients were in critical need of assistance.

Sen. Uba Sani is the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) in Kaduna State.(NAN)