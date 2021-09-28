A support group known as Old Aguata Union (OAU) Warriors for Andy Uba, has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for its alleged abysmal failure and performance in the governance of Anambra State.

The group described APGA government as a bunch of political brigands whose stock in trade was pilfering and plundering of the resources of the state.

The convener of OAU Warriors, Chief Ifeanyi Obidife, an APC stalwart berated the APGA-led government for wasteful spending of the collective patrimony of Ndi Anambra.

He revealed that available statistical record shows that APGA-led Anambra State Government official received a total of N470 billion from April 2014 to September 2017.

He stated that the record showed that APGA Government received N188 billion in statutory allocations; N109 billion in Local Government funds; N63 billion from Internally-Generated Revenue; and N60 billion borrowed from international and local sources.

Obidife expressed sadness that Anambra is in a sorry state with near collapse of infrastructure and enthronement of nepotism into governance.

“APGA-led government are nothing but political brigandages; where are all the statutory allocations, local government fund and money that this government has borrowed. Move round the state and you will not see any sign to show that Anambra State has received such amount of billions of Naira.

“This government of lies told the world that Anambra State exported and earned N5 million dollars in exportation of Ugu, (pumpkin) leaves, Onugbu (Bitter Leaves) and has received payment to export 10,000,000 tubers of yam. Ndi Anambra demand to know how much the state has earned from the so called exportation”.

He urged the people of the state to wake up from political slumber and reject APGA with its candidate in the forthcoming November 6 governorship election.

Obidife assured Anambra that Sen. Andy Uba carries a divine mandate orchestrated by God to liberate Ndi Anambra from the shackles of brigands who are hell bent on exploiting the state.

He urged Anambra people to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and to support Uba to resolve to rebuild the Moribund Anambra State.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.