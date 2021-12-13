By Chukwudi Nweje

Campaign organisation of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 election in Anambra State, Andy Uba, has placed a question mark on the loyalty of Joy Emordi.

A statement by Victor Afam Ogene, director, Media and Publicity of Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), said Emordi switched allegiance from one party to another and one politician to another before, during and after the Anambra State election.

He said: “Indeed, Ndi Anambra and Nigerians, in general, would recall that this year alone, our distinguished senator has starred in about three videos, supporting three different candidates across two political parties.

“In March 2021 in the run-up to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, Emordi was seen in a viral video endorsing the aspiration of Uche Ekwunife, with a promise to stick with her. Barely one month afterwards, the same woman made another video, proclaiming fidelity to Val Ozigbo’s candidature in the same party, PDP. Two months later, in June 2021, she was back to the beat, singing the praise of Uba of the APC on national television.

“Although she claimed to have formally joined the APC, Emordi was not seen anywhere near Anambra while the electioneering lasted; not even in the Onitsha North and South legs of the party’s local government campaigns. Perhaps desirous of yet another acting role, Emordi has elected to join the followers of Chris Ngige in his desperate bid to remain leader of the Anambra State chapter of APC.

“We challenge Emordi to, as a matter of patriotic obligation, disclose the person or persons,- who assured her that the results of a yet-to-be-conducted election would be written. We further urge the INEC, the national headquarters of the APC, and the nation’s security agencies to take more than a cursory interest in the claims of Emordi. Ludicrous as the claim sounds, the ‘revelation’ may just as well open a leeway into unearthing the diverse roles which several impostors played in the run-up to the elections,” he said.

SAUGCO reiterated that Uba believes in a free and fair election and would not engage in any activity that will circumvent the will of the electorate.

