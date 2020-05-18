United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has upgraded its mobile banking application, introducing lots of exciting and interactive features to aid banking, whilst allowing customers to perform unlimited transactions with simple taps on their mobile phones. The bank which was the first to launch its Chat Bot Leo on the continent, is committed to delivering superior and innovative banking solutions to its customers.

Group Head, Digital Banking, Sampson Aneke, who spoke about the new features of the upgraded mobile app, said UBA as a listening institution, aims to provide the best value possible for its customers through a more interactive, user friendly interface that makes available a myriad of opportunities from the comfort of customers’ homes. He explained that the new mobile app will now prompt users to use their device enabled biometrics, adding that the menu has been reduced and divided into sub-menus to enable users view transaction history, net worth, trends amongst others at a glance. “With the new interface, the user can now see all the transfer options including the saved beneficiary option at a glance and can even order food for delivery via the app,” he said.