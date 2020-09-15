Sola Yomi-Ajayi, CEO of United Bank for Africa(UBA)’s operations in the United States, has been appointed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) Committee on Sub-Saharan Africa for 2020/2021.

Established by the US Congress, the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee provides guidance and advice regarding US EXIM policies and programmes designed to support the expansion of financing for US manufactured goods and services in Sub-Saharan Africa. The committee is composed of prominent members of the US business community and Ms. Yomi-Ajayi is the sole representative of an African institution.

UBA USA is the only Sub-Saharan African deposit-taking institution regulated in the United States and provides a unique portfolio of banking solutions to corporates, governments, multilaterals, and development organisations transacting with Africa. UBA USA can assist in trade finance, treasury, foreign exchange, transaction management and lending, drawing on UBA’s seventy-year heritage and unique pan-African network.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, stated that the appointment is recognition of the role UBA has played over decades in promoting and supporting large and small businesses in all its 20 countries of operations in Africa. “Sola’s appointment, as a member of the US EXIM Advisory Committee for Sub-Saharan Africa is welcome news…”